TUI’s (TUI) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

TUI has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on TUI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 281 ($3.67).

TUI stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 376.90 ($4.92). The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,988. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

