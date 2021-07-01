Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TVPC opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets recreational power catamaran boats. The company sell its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and the Caribbean. The company is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.