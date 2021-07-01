Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Down 65.7% in June

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Two Rivers Water & Farming stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

