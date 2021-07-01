Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is Skye Global Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.5% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Tyler Technologies worth $129,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $456.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

