Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the May 31st total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

