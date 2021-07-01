Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the May 31st total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $0.83.
Uni-President China Company Profile
