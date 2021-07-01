Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.