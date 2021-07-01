Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $350.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00135700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00168822 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,323.86 or 0.99208813 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

