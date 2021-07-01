UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.