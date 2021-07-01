Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 322.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,469 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.77. 10,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,821. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

