Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Uniper stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

