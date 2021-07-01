VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14). Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

