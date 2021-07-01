Vai Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $81.47 million and approximately $586,563.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00132070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168787 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,098.75 or 0.99965056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 91,056,690 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

