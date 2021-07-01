Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 681.0 days.

VOYJF stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Valmet Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.