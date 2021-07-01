Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the May 31st total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:VPGLF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64. Value Partners Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.83.
About Value Partners Group
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.