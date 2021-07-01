Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the May 31st total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VPGLF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64. Value Partners Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

