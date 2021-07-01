Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,853. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.