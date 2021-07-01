Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after acquiring an additional 446,830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,492,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,977,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 189,914 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

