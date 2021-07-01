Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 114,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,748. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

