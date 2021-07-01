Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 39.9% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VTWV opened at $145.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.