Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,701,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,258. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $156.61 and a 12 month high of $223.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

