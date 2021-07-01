Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $7.87

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $3,641.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $7.87 or 0.00023758 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00132070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168787 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,098.75 or 0.99965056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,843 coins and its circulating supply is 658,683 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

