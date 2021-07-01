Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Vantage Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The offshore driller reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 41.81% and a negative net margin of 295.20%.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

