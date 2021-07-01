VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.90

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 165810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

