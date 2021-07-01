Vep Group, Llc Sells 1,275,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $42,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vep Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 577,030 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $13,625,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $4,112,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.