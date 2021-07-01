Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.73 Million

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report $47.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.33 million. Veracyte reported sales of $20.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $199.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $259.44 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $266.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $39,716,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

