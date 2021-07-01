Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 4% Higher

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10. 7,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,924,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 3.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

