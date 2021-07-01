Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $34.49 million and $245,256.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.73 or 0.06331503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.01482433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00408392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00159741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.31 or 0.00620154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00435919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00363642 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,700,122 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

