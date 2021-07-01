Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.91 ($0.61). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.60), with a volume of 1,042,015 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.34. The stock has a market cap of £169.61 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider David Crane sold 51,192 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £23,548.32 ($30,766.03). Also, insider Robert Forrester purchased 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

