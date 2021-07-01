Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $332,072.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00411317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,563 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.