VIBE Tops 1-Day Volume of $252,959.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $252,959.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.71 or 0.00695788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,285.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

