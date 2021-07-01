Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,226 shares of company stock worth $3,026,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analog Century Management LP increased its position in shares of Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04. Vicor has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

