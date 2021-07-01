Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 440,628 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

