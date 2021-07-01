Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS VIDE opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. Video Display has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Video Display had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation, Training and Display Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

