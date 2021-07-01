Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 3.1%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 57,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,787,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

