VNX Exchange Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.23 million and $86,604.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VNX Exchange Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

