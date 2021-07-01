Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

VWAGY stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

