Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $425.88

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.88 ($5.56) and traded as low as GBX 418.50 ($5.47). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.47), with a volume of 180,291 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £826.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

