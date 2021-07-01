Vortex Defi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34,860.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $66,982.23 and approximately $34,860.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.