Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.1% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Waste Connections worth $59,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $120.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,774. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.20 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

