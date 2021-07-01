Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy Sells 269 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

