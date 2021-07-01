Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $350.05

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $350.05 and last traded at $349.57, with a volume of 4331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

