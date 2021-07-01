Waves Enterprise Trading Down 6% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $287,153.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00136261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,540.89 or 1.00095491 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

