Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.06. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 8,422 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $4,033,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.