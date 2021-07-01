Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

