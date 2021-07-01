Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

