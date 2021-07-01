Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

6/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $267.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

