Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TriNet Group (TNET)

6/25/2021 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

6/24/2021 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

