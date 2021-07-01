West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$88.99 and last traded at C$88.99. Approximately 584,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 900,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.21.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

About West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

