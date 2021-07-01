Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.72% of Western New England Bancorp worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

