Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

