Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 360,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $436.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.